You’re never too old to play pickleball — at least, not until you’re older than Fannie Foy and Wendell Volkens of Council Bluffs.

Despite their youthful appearances, Foy turned 90 on Aug. 2, and Volkens will be 90 on Sept. 24 — and they are avid pickleball players. Both are members of the Council Bluffs Area Pickleball Club, which held a joint birthday party for them Aug. 6 at the Iowa West Field House, where they hold their games. About 50 to 60 people attended, Volkens said.

“They made me feel important even though I’m not,” he said.

Pickleball is the preferred sport of many active seniors but is competitive enough to interest younger players, too. It’s similar to tennis but is played with paddles and whiffle-like balls and on a smaller court.

Foy plays every weekday at the field house, and Volkens plays four times a week — twice at the Iowa West Field House and twice at the YMCA Center for Healthy Living.

Pickleball yields at least three benefits, Volkens said.

“It’s great exercise for all parts of the body,” he said.

Volkens said it’s always competitive, but it’s a friendly competition.

“At the end of the game, we come forward to the net and shake hands,” he said.

It also provides social opportunities, Volkens said.

“You meet a lot of neat people,” he said. “It’s so easy to meet new friends and make them feel they’re part of the group.”

Most of the club members play doubles, and some play singles, too. Foy and Volkens usually play round-robin doubles. The brackets are all set up ahead of time, so players come in, get a number and consult a chart to find out who they will play first and on which court. After each game in a series of six, they look at the chart again and go to their next match.

Both Foy and Volkens have been playing for about 20 years and consider themselves to be able paddle swingers. Foy started playing it in 2003, when the sport was just taking off. At that time, she was spending her winters in Arizona.

“I had played tennis for years,” she said.

Volkens first played pickleball during vacations at Table Rock Lake and also played it while traveling in Arizona.

“I used to visit my brother in Arizona, and people were all enthused about pickleball,” he said.

It might sound like an adventurous sport for 90-year-olds, but these two have done daring things before.

Foy has been water skiing most of her life — most recently two years ago. Back in the 1960s, she performed in water shows at Lake Manawa.

“We did the pyramid,” she said.

Volkens was a pilot and bought a small airplane in partnership with his older brother, Stanley, in 1980. He had a runway and hangar on the farm near Carson where he lived at that time.

“I flew my private plane for a lot of different (functions) for 40 years,” he said.

He sold his share of the plane three years ago, as it was becoming difficult for his wife, Jeanette, to get in and out of it. And some people thought he was getting a little old for it.

“I have a son-in-law who thinks I am too old to give my twin granddaughters a ride in it,” he said.

Volkens retired from farming in 2001, and he and Jeanette moved to Council Bluffs. Now, he likes to ride his motorcycle out to the airport in the evening and talk to any pilots who are around. And watch the planes.

“I enjoy watching planes take off and land,” he said.

Foy was born in Council Bluffs and later lived in Glenwood before moving back to the Bluffs. She did clerical work when she was young and eventually worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs. She has four adult children who live all over the country.

Volkens was born and raised on a farm near Carson and attended Iowa State University as an Air Force ROTC cadet.

“I was planning to go into the service, but I picked up rheumatic fever, and they wouldn’t let me join,” he said.

Instead, he moved to Storm Lake and supervised and trained leaders for the boys 4-H program at the Buena Vista County Extension Office. It was in Storm Lake that he met Jeanette, who would become his wife in 1957. In 1958, they moved to Carson, where they farmed for 43 years.

The couple had three children but lost their son when he was 21. Their two daughters are Denise Watts in Omaha and Amy Whittemore in Plano, Texas.