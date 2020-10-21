Council Bluffs Police asking for assistance locating missing child

The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a girl that ran away from Children's Square.

Police said Cali Peters, 11, left Children's Square, 500 N. 7th St., and was last seen around 3 p.m. walking southbound in the area of North Seventh and Washington Streets in Council Bluffs. Police described Peters as a Hispanic female with long brown hair, wearing black leggings and a pink T-shirt.

Police asked anyone that locates Peters or has information to call the department at 712-328-4728 or call 911.

