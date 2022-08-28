Council Bluffs police, Iowa State Patrol stop over 279 motorists for speeding

The Council Bluffs Police Department stopped 279 vehicles for speeding over a two-day special enforcement operation on Interstate 29 and Ninth Avenue.

The project was conducted with the Iowa State Patrol, and the number of stops by state troopers was not immediately available Friday, police Lt. Chad Geer said in an email.

The posted speed limit in the area is 35 mph. The speed enforcement project was conducted to address excessive speeding by motorists in that area.

“As officers and troopers, we understand the public’s frustration with this major construction project,” Geer said in a news release. “We know it’s challenging to go from 65 mph to 35 mph, but the speed reduction is essential through this construction zone.”

The State Patrol had a team of four troopers from its commercial motor vehicle inspections team join eight Council Bluffs traffic officers, for a total of 12 marked units working along the interstate highway.

Within about the first three hours, the top speed recorded by law enforcement officers was 86 mph in the 35 mph zone.

Law enforcement officers allowed motorists to go 20 mph over the speed limit before enforcement, according to the release. Over the two-day project, Council Bluffs police issued 78 traffic citations and 46 written warnings.

“We want the community to know that our speed enforcement projects are in place to educate the public and enhance the safety of the area,” Geer said.