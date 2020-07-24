Council Bluffs Police report four runaways from Children's Square

The Council Bluffs Police Department is looking for four runaways from Children's Square in Council Bluffs.
Friday evening, police reported Carter Doner, 8, David Jorgensen, 13, Luke Schneider, 9, and Elizabeth Cuffman, 17, were last seen at 6:03 p.m. at Children's Square, 500 N. Seventh St. The four were together when they left, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-5737 or call 911.
