UPDATE: The Council Bluffs Police Department reported at 11:03 a.m. that Mark Aken has been located in good health and has been reunited with family.

The department said Mark Aken, 66, of Omaha, was reported missing around 5:40 a.m. on Monday. Aken had been at the Horseshoe Casino at 2701 23rd Ave. Aken's family told police he has dementia and wandered away from the casino around 5:30 a.m.