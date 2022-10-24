 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs police seek witnesses to fatal crash Sunday on I-29

The Council Bluffs Police Department is looking for any witnesses to a fatal crash on Interstate 29 this weekend.

Police were dispatched to the 50-mile marker of I-29 northbound for a vehicle fire shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday.

"A vehicle is one fire on the side of the interstate, and I am not sure if anybody is in the vehicle," the caller told police.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived on scene. The vehicle appeared to have struck a sign pole on the side of the roadway. According to police, the vehicle then split apart, causing a large debris field.

Firefighters put out the flames, and officers found a dead person inside the front half of the vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Division at 712-890-5169.

