The Friends of the Council Bluffs Public Library created the Teen Volunteer Scholarship to recognize teen volunteers' many contributions to the library.

The scholarship rewards teens who have dedicated their free time to being civic-minded servants. Teen library volunteers serve by preparing materials for library programs, helping with library tasks such as shelving and helping with small projects. The volunteer positions were created to allow teens to learn librarianship skills and to help develop a sense of their place in the community, creating a lifetime of involvement. For most teens, this is a chance to learn to think outside themselves. Volunteerism provides growth and skill development that will serve them well into adulthood.

“Some of the most rewarding career experiences I’ve had have been writing letters of recommendation for adults who once served as teen volunteers," said Jamie Menning, Teen Services Manager. "Over the years I get to see how volunteering has helped them become productive members of society.”

This year, three volunteers were selected to receive funds for college expenses. The following volunteers have been selected to receive this scholarship. Eleanor Preston, Ashley Zuniga-Solorio, and Otto Fox all attend high school here in Council Bluffs and plan to attend high education upon graduation. They all have volunteered at the library for many years and have learned the value of giving back to the communities they live in and the importance of what the public library provides.

Checks were awarded on April 14, with two of the three recipients present.