The Council Bluffs Public Library invites the public to stop overthinking and allow themselves to be heard.

Enjoy the fun of improvisation and learn to say what you want to say through two upcoming events.

On Wednesday, June 28, Happy Faces Entertainment will help patrons “Find Your Voice!” from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Dennis Porter will lead the group in "Say What?!" — an improv session reminiscent of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Porter will help participants let loose, shed their inhibitions and find joy and laughter together.

“People may shy away thinking that they will have to perform, which is not the objective," Porter said in a news release. "I would also welcome patrons to attend and participate to their comfort level. It is a participatory program, but you could learn from watching.”

On Thursday, June 29, the library's summer reading program will host a writer's workshop led by freelance writer and novelist Kris Sinclair from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Sinclair will offer tips for getting started, editing and improving their writing.

Wednesday's event will be in Meeting Room B and is limited to adults over age 18. Thursday's event will be in Meeting Room A and is all ages.

Both programs are free and sponsored by the Council Bluffs Library Foundation. Registration is required. The library is located at 400 Willow Ave.

Find more or register at councilbluffslibrary.org.