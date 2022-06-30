Council Bluffs Public Library offers programming for all ages this summer

The Council Bluffs Public Library is hosting events this summer that run the gamut from celebrating the city’s past to exploring humanity’s place in the galaxy.

London-born and Oxford-educated, singer-songwriter Rupert Wates is bringing his eclectic mix of acoustic, folk, jazz, vaudeville and cabaret music to Bayliss Park on Thursday, June 30. Now living in Colorado, Wates has won more than 40 songwriting and performing awards, and was a finalist in the Great American Song Contest in 2017.

“Your toes will be tapping, and your heart will be singing along with Wates as he shares his musical talents,” Adult Services Librarian Marlys Lien said in a press release.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be moved to the library.

In July, astronomer and NASA consultant Kevin Manning will invite patrons to “Look Up to the Stars” with his virtual astronomy presentation. Manning founded the program to generate interest and foster scientific literacy through the delivery of awe-inspiring, educational and entertaining astronomy programs.

“Look Up to the Stars” will take place in the library’s Meeting Room B on Monday, July 11, beginning at 7 p.m. The presentation will also be available via Zoom.

There is a workbook to accompany the presentation, which can be picked up at the reference desk. If you register to attend via Zoom, the workbook will be emailed.

For more information, or to register, visit councilbluffslibrary.org/events/look-up-to-the-stars/.

Both of these programs are free of charge and open to the public, and are sponsored by the Council Bluffs Library Foundation.

In August, the library is partnering with the 712 Initiative to help gather stories about Council Bluffs’ historic buildings.

Oral histories have long been an important way for information to be passed from one generation to the next. Oral histories offer a unique way to contribute to the historical record by providing firsthand accounts. By recording oral histories, we are able to preserve that record.

Jade Rogers, adjunct professor of history at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Metropolitan Community College, will present a four-part oral history workshop on Saturdays in August, beginning Aug. 6.

This free workshop will provide the essentials of conducting and recording an oral history interview. It is not necessary to have an interview subject picked out to participate in the workshop. Opportunities will be available outside of the workshop to apply the techniques learned for conducting and recording oral history interviews.

All workshop sessions will be held in Meeting Room B from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27. Space is limited. To register, visit councilbluffslibrary.org/oral-history-registration.

Support for the oral history workshop is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation.

