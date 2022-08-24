Council Bluffs Public Library presentation raises curtain on Golden Age of Hollywood

The Golden Age of Hollywood has held a special place in filmgoers’ hearts ever since the curtains closed on the studio system that helped birth it — the glitz and glamour fading to black as stars like Grace Kelly, Humphrey Bogart and Marilyn Monroe retired or died.

In September, the Council Bluffs Public Library is revisiting Hollywood’s early days with a virtual presentation by Brian Rose, a film and television historian, and professor emeritus at Fordham University.

Rose’s “Golden Age of Hollywood” examines what made the Hollywood of the Roaring ‘20s through the early Cold War years of the 1950s such a richly creative and dominant force throughout the world.

“The Golden Age of Hollywood struck us as a great topic of interest, based on how often our DVDs of the classic movies get checked out from our collection,” Adult Programming Librarian Marlys Lien said. “Everyone loves to hear about the actors and actresses, and the behind the scenes information/gossip that helps us relive these movies.”

Film studios like RKO, MGM, Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox and Paramount each routinely released more than 50 films a year, resulting in such classics as “Citizen Kane,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Casablanca,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” and “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

Rose will discuss studio politicking and economics, the star system that tied actors to their studios for the entire length of their contracts, and what it was like to escape into movies during the Depression and the leadup to war.

Rose has presented talks on media history at prestigious institutions for more than 10 years — including the Smithsonian, New York’s 92nd Street Y, American University — alongside libraries, senior centers and community centers across the country.

“The Golden Age of Hollywood” will be held at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 6:30 to8 p.m., in Meeting Room B. The program is free and open to the public, and has been made possible with help from the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation.

Find more information at www.councilbluffslibrary.org/events/the-golden-age-of-hollywood.