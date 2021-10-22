 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council Bluffs Public Library programs
0 comments

Council Bluffs Public Library programs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Council Bluffs Public Library

The Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

 Nonpareil file photo

“The Black Dahlia”

Actor Duffy Hudson will perform a one-man show of “The Black Dahlia” at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Oct. 26.

“The Black Dahlia” follows the dark story of the Black Dahlia murder in Los Angeles, California — a true crime story.

Hudson has toured Iowa with his enactments of Edgar Allan Poe, Albert Einstein, Dr. Seuss and Audie Murphy, a press release said.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and all those attending must wear a mask and register before since space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. This program is free to the public and more information can be found at councilbluffslibrary.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes for racial justice at MLK Memorial

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert