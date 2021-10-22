Council Bluffs Public Library programs

“The Black Dahlia”
Actor Duffy Hudson will perform a one-man show of “The Black Dahlia” at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Oct. 26.
“The Black Dahlia” follows the dark story of the Black Dahlia murder in Los Angeles, California — a true crime story.
Hudson has toured Iowa with his enactments of Edgar Allan Poe, Albert Einstein, Dr. Seuss and Audie Murphy, a press release said.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. and all those attending must wear a mask and register before since space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. This program is free to the public and more information can be found at councilbluffslibrary.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.