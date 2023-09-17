The Fraternal Order of Eagles donated $14,500 to local schools and organizations last week.

The organization presented gifts to Council Bluffs, Lewis Central and St. Albert Schools, as well as the Council Bluffs Fire Department Honor Guard and Girl Scouts of Iowa during a dinner event Friday, Sept. 8 at the Council Bluffs Eagles Club, 1530 Ave. F.

A total of $13,000 was divided among the schools, the Fire Department Honor Guard received $1,000 and $500 went to the Girl Scouts, according to Kathy Woods, Madam Trustee.

“We do these types of donations each year,” Woods said in an email message. “We also adopt a different school each year and donate school supplies and other items throughout the year. We also collect food and other items and donate to Tee Jay's food pantry.”

The club raises money holding its annual car show, dinners, auctions and raffles and hosts bingo games three nights a week, Woods said.

“The Fraternal Order of Eagles’ motto is People Helping People,” she said. “There are 13 national Eagles charities that we give to. Each year, the Iowa State presidents also pick a charity to raise money for. The total that Council Bluffs gave away for the 2022-2023 year was $48,500.”

Next May, the Council Bluffs club will celebrate its 120th birthday, she said.

“The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international nonprofit organization united fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice and equality to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope,” according to its website.

The organization raises funds for kidney, heart, diabetes, cancer and spinal cord injury charities, a children’s fund, memorial foundation and the Golden Eagle Fund and donates more than $10 million a year to charities, local communities and fundraisers.

The group counts among its accomplishments founding Mother’s Day, creating the $25 million Fraternal Order of Eagles Diabetes Research Center at the University of Iowa, spearheading the campaign for Social Security, fighting age discrimination with the Jobs After 40 program and distributing Ten Commandments monoliths throughout the country.

Each club is called an Aerie, which is also the term for the lofty nest of an eagle or other bird of prey.