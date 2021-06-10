Council Bluffs receives funding to continue Brownfields Program

The City of Council Bluffs announced Thursday that the city's Brownfields Program continues thanks to new funding from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The program is funded through an EPA Community-Wide Brownfields Assessment Grant and will allow the city to inventory, characterize, assess and conduct cleanup and reuse planning activities on brownfield sites, the city said in a release.

"If you’ve ever wondered why abandoned warehouses, factories, or businesses remain uninhabited, it might be because the property is a brownfield," the city said in the release, noting that a brownfield is property for which the expansion, redevelopment or reuse is complicated by environmental contamination that is either real or perceived. The EPA estimates that there are more than 450,000 brownfields in the country.

"Since its inception in 1995, EPA's Brownfields Program has grown into a proven, results-oriented program that has changed the way communities address and manage potentially environmentally impaired property," the city said, adding that cleaning up and reinvesting in brownfields increases the local tax base, facilitates job growth, utilizes existing infrastructure and improves and protects the environment.