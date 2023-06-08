Is your family looking for an excuse to pick up some pickleball paddles? Or to kick a ball?

The Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department will be set up Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cochran Park, 100 S. 21st St., for the next installment of its summer Recreation On-The-Move series.

The free, drop-in program also will offer soccer and its Imagination Playground — giant blue blocks that create play space to encourage learning, social development, movement and fun.

Residents are invited to come out and enjoy Friday afternoon on the new courts at Cochran Park regardless of their game of choice.

Recreation On-The-Move programs are designed for children to attend with their friends, parents or caregivers. A truck brings all the equipment needed for each session, and city staff will set up the various activities.

“This event series gives kids and families another way to enjoy healthy outdoor activities and maybe learn a new skill along the way,” Council Bluffs Recreation and Events Manager Dan Bettmann previously said. “Everyone is welcome at Recreation On-The-Move, and we look forward to growing our community of park enthusiasts.”

Three other sessions are scheduled this summer:

Plant Giveaway and Blue Blocks at Vincent Bluff — June 23, 1 to 3 p.m.

Gaga Ball and Yard Games at Valley View Park — July 14, 1 to 3 p.m.

Outdoor Fun at Sunset Park — July 28, 1 to 3 p.m.

Look for updates, as the events are subject to change, at facebook.com/CityofCB.