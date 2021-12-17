Council Bluffs Recycling Center to take tree debris

The Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 4441 Gifford Road is accepting tree debris free of charge from Council Bluffs residents, the city said in a release.

Debris from the recent storms will be accepted during normal business hours today and Saturday only, the city said. The center is open until 6 p.m. today and will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. After Saturday, tree debris will be accepted at the regular rate.

Free tree disposal is limited to tree debris from residents of Council Bluffs and is not available to commercial entities, surrounding communities or outlying areas, according to the city. Residents will be required to present proof of address before disposal. All other entities shall pay $27 per ton, with a minimum fee of $5 per load.

Branches and logs up to 24 inches in diameter shall be cut no longer than 10 feet in length. Branches and logs 24 to 36 inches in diameter shall be cut no longer than 6 feet in length. Branches and logs 36 inches and larger in diameter shall be cut no longer than 4 feet in length. All loads of branches and logs not cut to specifications and/or containing metal, garbage, or stumps with excessive amounts of dirt will be charged $62 per ton.

Power outages

Lewis Central Community School District canceled classes Thursday and today Thursday because of power outages at Titan Hill Intermediate School, the Educational Resource Center and the transportation building, as well as because of disruption of the district's communications system between Kreft Primary School and its main campus, Superintendent Eric Knost said.

As of 10:45 p.m. today, MidAmerican Energy reported 1,657 customers are still without power.

EMA asks for damage reports

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management said Thursday that officials have confirmed one tornado touched down during Wednesday’s storms. However, a National Weather Service official said the service is still working to confirm if a tornado touched down in the metro area.

Emergency management said the touchdown was reported along the I-80 corridor between Council Bluffs and Neola. The department said they are working to validate a likely second tornado that occurred in eastern Pottawattamie County and a swath of likely straight-line wind damages in south-central Pottawattamie County.

However, Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, said the service is working on confirming if any tornadoes touched down in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area. Kern said it might take a couple days to confirm and all of the information is preliminary right now.

Regardless, the emergency management department requested assistance from the public to help confirm the severity of the storms. Residents and businesses that sustained property damage related to the storm are asked to give details about the damage at pcema-ia.org.

“The damage assessment survey is an easy to use online interface from any device and also allows you to submit pictures of your damage to help in the overall recovery process,” the agency said in a release.

About the high winds, Kern said, “this is an event that’s going to go down in the history books, and we want to get it right and be as detailed as possible. It is going to take some time.”

Wind speeds ranged from 70 to 85 mph with the Council Bluffs Airport measuring 79 mph.

“We’re seeing a lot of tree and structural damage,” Kern said. “The widespread wind damage caused some more intense damage like roofs being blown off.”

The emergency management department said damage assessments help officials “validate and justify any potential assistance programs for those that may have unmet needs and it also contributes to the data needed to support a statewide disaster declaration if the impacts require federal recovery assistance for individuals and local governments.”

Reynolds issues disaster proclamation

On Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 43 counties, including Pottawattamie, Cass, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page and Shelby Counties in southwest Iowa.

According to the Governor’s Office, the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit iowacommunityaction.org.

The proclamation also temporarily suspends regulatory provisions of the Iowa Code that pertain to procurement of goods and services, hours of service for disaster repair crews, and various requirements for the transportation of loads related to disaster repairs.

Residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. Damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information may be reported. This information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies. Damage may be reported at homelandsecurity.iowa.gov.