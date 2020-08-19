Council Bluffs restaurant owner buys former Petrow's site in Omaha for $1.52 million

The owner of a Mexican eatery in Council Bluffs has purchased the former Petrow’s restaurant at 60th and Center Streets in Omaha.
Travis Taylor says he plans to open an Omaha location of Primo’s Mexican Restaurant. The original Primo’s is at 930 Fifth Ave. in the Bluffs.
Taylor and his wife, Barbara, bought the building, equipment and land that includes an ample parking lot and a dining patio for $1.52 million.
He hopes to have his Omaha restaurant open in time for the Bluffs location’s 10th anniversary in October.
His family has a restaurant history that started when great-grandparents Luis and Carmen Rocha immigrated to Iowa from Mexico.
Their son, Johnny, opened The Taco House in Council Bluffs in the late 1950s and operated it until the late 1980s.
Taylor said the recipes at Primo’s come from his mom’s family.
The restaurant serves traditional Mexican fare such as tacos, salsa and enchiladas. A couple of entrées are named after Taylor’s sons Emilio and Carlo.
He plans a few changes.
“We are redoing and revamping our menu for the 10-year anniversary and rebranding ourselves,” he said.
Because of the pandemic, Taylor said, the patio was a big selling point.
Petrow’s closed Dec. 14 after nearly 70 years of business. Owner Nick Petrow sold it to Buck’s Inc., of the Bucky’s Convenience Store chain, for $1.35 million that same month.
Buck’s then put it back on the market with the stipulation that the next buyer wouldn’t compete with the Bucky’s Convenience Store across the street.
Taylor said he had been looking for an Omaha site, preferably in Aksarben, since November.
Michael Earl of the Lund Co. was the broker for the sale. He said the deal with Taylor was finalized two weeks ago.
