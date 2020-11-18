Council Bluffs Salvation Army facing spike in demand for Christmas assistance programs; demand nearly double what it was last year

Leaders of The Salvation Army-Council Bluffs Corps are calling on the community for its support amid a spike in demand for its Christmas assistance programs. These programs provide everything from food vouchers to toys and more during the holidays for local families in need.

As of midweek, a total of 175 Council Bluffs families had applied for Christmas assistance at the Corps this year—an increase of more than 98 percent over last year’s total. At the same time, the total number of children the Corps expects to serve via seasonal programs is up 45 percent year-over-year.

“This is a huge increase in demand,” said Corps officer Dana Cook. “We know that the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are a major reason for it; many more Council Bluffs families are hurting this year. Now, as we step up our Christmas-assistance operations in response to that, we’re asking for more financial and volunteer support from the community to help us meet the emerging need.”

