Council Bluffs Salvation Army facing spike in demand for Christmas assistance programs; demand nearly double what it was last year

Leaders of The Salvation Army-Council Bluffs Corps are calling on the community for its support amid a spike in demand for its Christmas assistance programs. These programs provide everything from food vouchers to toys and more during the holidays for local families in need.
As of midweek, a total of 175 Council Bluffs families had applied for Christmas assistance at the Corps this year—an increase of more than 98 percent over last year’s total. At the same time, the total number of children the Corps expects to serve via seasonal programs is up 45 percent year-over-year.
“This is a huge increase in demand,” said Corps officer Dana Cook. “We know that the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are a major reason for it; many more Council Bluffs families are hurting this year. Now, as we step up our Christmas-assistance operations in response to that, we’re asking for more financial and volunteer support from the community to help us meet the emerging need.”
Cook said there are two main ways in which people can assist the Council Bluffs Corps this season. First is via donations in support of the Corps’ Christmas assistance and other human-services programs; the public is encouraged to visit councilbluffsredkettle.org, where they can make a safe, secure online donation in a matter of moments. Second is via volunteering: the Corps needs both red kettle volunteers (to ring bells at any of the 18 Salvation Army red kettles located around Council Bluffs) and additional volunteers to assist with packing up Angel Tree gifts to be given away at a contactless, drive-thru distribution in December.
• To volunteer to ring bells at kettles, please go to registertoring.com
• To volunteer to help package Angel Tree gifts, call the Corps office at 712-328-2088
“We greatly appreciate the community’s support,” said Cook. “We’d be especially grateful for the extra boost this season. The need is greater than ever.”
