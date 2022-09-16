Council Bluffs School District tweaks goals, progress toward targets varies

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education on Tuesday reviewed the district’s 2021-24 strategic goals, which have a few modest modifications.

The district’s strategic goals are as follows:

1. Improve academic achievement.

2. Guarantee each graduate is future ready.

3. Improve, maintain and secure learning facilities (“Secure” was added to reflect its importance and the significant efforts the district continues to make to improve security at all schools.)

4. Ensure each student is supported and connected.

The following targets have been set in academic achievement:

By 2024, 80% of students will score in the average, high average or high band on Measures of Academic Progress math and reading.

In the spring 2022 MAP assessments, about 57% of students scored in the average, high average or high band in math and almost 60% did so in reading, meaning substantial improvement is needed to reach the 2024 goal.

By 2024, 60% of students will achieve their individual growth target on MAP math and reading.

About 58% of students met their individual growth targets in math and 50% did in reading.

By 2024, 100% of students will demonstrate growth, as measured by MAP math and reading tests.

An encouraging 99% demonstrated growth in math, putting the final target within reach. About 70% showed growth in reading.

The following targets were set in ensuring that students are future ready:

Sixty percent of seniors in the Class of 2022 will earn a high school diploma and second credential.

The Class of 2022 blew this one out of the water, with 73% earning a diploma plus a second credential. That should put next year’s goal within reach.

Eighty percent of seniors in the Class of 2023 will earn a high school diploma and second credential.

One hundred percent of seniors in the Class of 2024 will earn a high school diploma and second credential.

Facilities targets were modified to reflect the use of ESSER/ARP funds to reach them.

All buildings with identified HVAC system upgrade needs will be updated with the allocation of ESSER/ARP funds.

The district is on track to reach this goal, according to Dean Wilson, chief financial officer. However, some new HVAC units did not arrive in time to be installed before school started, so they will be installed next summer.

All classrooms will be equipped with updated technology through the allocation of ESSER/ARP funds.

A clear-panel display has been installed in each classroom, according to John Stile, chief technology officer. An additional device will be installed in every teacher’s room, he said.

The school system’s integrated security system should be fully installed in every school by mid-December, Stile said. On completion, there will be no hard keys. The system will provide intrusion detection and will even monitor the temperature in kitchen freezers.

All classrooms with identified needs will be updated with classroom furniture that allows flexibility and enhances the safety of the instructional environment through the allocation of ESSER/ARP funds.

Projects in the approved Facility Master Plan will be completed as prioritized to maintain the investment in high-quality learning facilities.

The Facility Master Plan will need to be revisited because of the effects of inflation, Wilson said.

An Early Learning Center will be opened to provide universal access to preschool in the Council Bluffs Schools.

The Early Learning Center is under construction at Eighth Street and Avenue G and is on track to open in August 2023 as planned, Wilson said.

On Goal 4, “Ensure each student is supported and connected,” a couple targets were changed.

“We need to make sure students are supported and connected so they can reach their highest goals,” said Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services.

Eighty percent of students will have a strategy to use if they become dysregulated.

Eighty percent of students will have an average daily attendance of 95%.

Eighty-five percent of students will report that they like school.

One hundred percent of students will report that they have at least one caring adult at their school.

Seventy-five percent of secondary students will participate in extra/co-curricular activities.