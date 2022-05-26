Council Bluffs Schools extends agreement with substitute service

Council Bluffs Community School District will continue to use a substitute scheduling service for the 2022-23 school year, the Board of Education decided Tuesday.

The district has used Teachers On Call for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, partly because an increase in absences during the pandemic was anticipated — and experienced. Teachers On Call, a Kelly Education Company, specializes in staffing substitute teachers and paraeducators. Besides lining up substitutes, Teachers On Call trains the substitutes, completes yearly background checks, manages licensure and covers workers compensation and liability for the subs. The substitutes become employees of Teachers On Call and are paid by them, and the district reimburses the service each substitute’s daily rate plus an administrative markup.

The district’s agreement with Teachers On Call was set to expire on June 30, 2022.

Although Teachers On Call faced some challenges covering all the absences during the 2020-21 school year, it has been pretty successful in providing substitutes during the current school year, according to the district’s human resources department.

“Over 8,320 absences were covered by substitutes during the 2021-22 school year,” said Garry Milbourn, chief of human resources, during the meeting. “During the busy personal leave season, classroom teacher fill rates have also remained above 90%, while the overall fill rate for all teachers needing a substitute stayed strong at 89%. The number of absences covered, as well as the fill rates, are our best in years.”

Having an outside company take care of substitutes allows human resources employees to concentrate on recruiting and training permanent employees, Milbourn said.

Board member Jill Shudak spoke in favor of the extension.

“We’re able to keep the district moving forward in a turbulent time,” she said.

Board member Jared Tripp agreed, saying it’s a time-saver for staff.

Having enough substitutes to cover vacancies allows teachers to use any free time they have to prepare for classes, rather than cover for absent colleagues, Board President Chris LaFerla said.

“It’s a great fill rate that’s important for our students but also for our teachers in the building,” he said.

The Board voted unanimously to extend the agreement to June 30, 2024, unless terminated earlier. Teachers On Call’s administrative markup will increase from 28.5% to 29.5% of each substitute’s daily rate of pay, but other provisions of the agreement will remain the same.

