Council Bluffs schools, partners mix fresh produce with entrepreneurship

Thirty Council Bluffs fifth-graders got a tasty lesson in entrepreneurship over the past two weeks as they worked in small groups to develop and market their own salsa.

The project, part of Council Bluffs Community Schools’ Camp Summer Explore, wrapped up Thursday with groups making their sales pitches and parents and visitors tasting their products in McCormick’s 1894 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

The Sweetest Salsa Co. marketed its salsa as sweet and fruity, member Jaycee Reynolds said. The sauce featured strawberries and mango, as well as tomato and peppers.

“It’s sweet, and we like it,” she said.

The Cinco Salsa group included watermelon, tomato, jalapeno peppers and onions in its salsa, according to team members Alexus Durden, Faith Carbaugh, Elena Davis and Madison Hays.

The Boys’ Salsa, reputed to be the spiciest in the class, featured habaneros, tomato, black beans and “a bunch of spices,” team member Tiernan Walstrom said.

“We put a lot of habaneros in,” he said.

The Council Kids group made its Sweet & Spicy Mango Salsa with pineapple, mango, salt, onions and green peppers.

The elective class began with some business education by Kyle Osborne of TS Institute.

“We introduce the students to business — how a business starts, what an entrepreneur is,” he said. “They learned how to be an entrepreneur who makes a product or service.”

The students were given a hypothetical problem to tackle, Osborne said. They considered the example of a boy named Pablo who tried to sell produce but didn’t get any customers.

“So we asked the students, what could Pablo do? They said that if he sold salsa, he would be able to sell his vegetables,” Osborne said.

The students planted vegetables in several plots at CreekTop Gardens and weeded them to learn about gardening and healthy food. They also tasted some fruit from the orchard, said Gere Stevens, county educator for West Pottawattamie County Extension and Outreach.

“CreekTop is a great little place in Council Bluffs,” she said. “I actually had a really hard time pulling them away from weeding and planting. Some of them even said they wanted to be farmers or gardeners when they grew up. They were really fun to work with.”

When it came time to develop their recipes, the students received some coaching from Dan Benigno, owner of Chef Around the Block.

“It’s really just an opportunity for kids to try new things,” he said. “There’s a bunch of kinds of salsa here that you would not normally see. I told them to make sure it tastes good.”

All team members had to taste their group’s salsa, as did Benigno. Then there was the marketing.

“Kyle had them draw their logos for the company, and then I shrunk them down and put them on the labels,” he said.

Carly Gates and Osborne wanted to launch the class a couple years ago but ended up postponing it until last year because of the pandemic, Gates said.

Benigno was also involved last year, when students used some combinations he’d “never heard of before.” One group came up with some kiwi salsa that was “really good,” he said.

The effort was also supported by The 712 Initiative and the Kitchen Council.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.