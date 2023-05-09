Council Bluffs students are on the home stretch!

In just over three weeks, all four school systems in the city will have dismissed students for the summer.

Even sooner, the city’s five high schools will have given members of the class of 2023 a festive sendoff into the Great Unknown.

This week, Iowa Western Community College and the first K-12 school will hold their graduation ceremonies.

Iowa Western Community College will hold two commencement ceremonies this year — at 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Reiver Arena on its Council Bluffs Campus.

Heartland Christian School will hold its graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Victory Fellowship Church, 2111 23rd Ave. in Council Bluffs. Heartland’s last day of school will be May 17.

Graduation ceremonies for Council Bluffs Community Schools’ two high schools will be the following weekend. Abraham Lincoln High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, and Thomas Jefferson will hold its ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 at the MAC. The school district’s last day of school will be May 25.

St. Albert Catholic School will hold its graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 in the school gymnasium. The last day of the academic year for the school will be May 25.

Lewis Central Community School District will hold its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28 at the MAC and its last day of classes on Friday, June 2.