 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council Bluffs to host Brownfields Program input meeting
0 comments
top story

Council Bluffs to host Brownfields Program input meeting

{{featured_button_text}}
Battery Factory Brownfield.jpg

The former Reliance Battery Factory is an example of a potential brownfield in Council Bluffs. Founded in the 1920s, it was once a booming battery manufacturing company. The city’s South End gradually developed around. Today, it sits vacant and surrounded by a residential neighborhood.

 Courtesy City of Council Bluffs

The City of Council Bluffs will hosts its first scheduled Brownfields Program community input meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Peterson Park picnic shelter, 2500 S. Eighth St. in Council Bluffs and light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The city said it wants to gather community input on future Brownfields Program projects and will also provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about the city's Brownfields Program and provide input on properties that are prime for expansion, redevelopment or reuse but may have a presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.

"Additionally, we are looking for the community's vision for redeveloping the South Expressway Corridor target area as part of the Brownfields Program," the city said in a release.

Anyone with a property that might be a good fit for the Brownfields Program can contact Dessie Redmond, housing and economic development planner for the city, at dredmond@councilbluffs-ia.gov or 712-890-5352.

To learn more about the City of Council Bluffs Brownfields Program, go to councilbluffs-ia.gov/2459/Brownfields.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US to Cuba: 'Respect rights of Cuban people'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert