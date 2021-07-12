Council Bluffs to host Brownfields Program input meeting

The City of Council Bluffs will hosts its first scheduled Brownfields Program community input meeting on Wednesday.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Peterson Park picnic shelter, 2500 S. Eighth St. in Council Bluffs and light snacks and refreshments will be provided.
The city said it wants to gather community input on future Brownfields Program projects and will also provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about the city's Brownfields Program and provide input on properties that are prime for expansion, redevelopment or reuse but may have a presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.
"Additionally, we are looking for the community's vision for redeveloping the South Expressway Corridor target area as part of the Brownfields Program," the city said in a release.
Anyone with a property that might be a good fit for the Brownfields Program can contact Dessie Redmond, housing and economic development planner for the city, at dredmond@councilbluffs-ia.gov or 712-890-5352.
To learn more about the City of Council Bluffs Brownfields Program, go to councilbluffs-ia.gov/2459/Brownfields.