Council Bluffs to host Brownfields Program input meeting

The City of Council Bluffs will hosts its first scheduled Brownfields Program community input meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Peterson Park picnic shelter, 2500 S. Eighth St. in Council Bluffs and light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city said it wants to gather community input on future Brownfields Program projects and will also provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about the city's Brownfields Program and provide input on properties that are prime for expansion, redevelopment or reuse but may have a presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.

"Additionally, we are looking for the community's vision for redeveloping the South Expressway Corridor target area as part of the Brownfields Program," the city said in a release.

Anyone with a property that might be a good fit for the Brownfields Program can contact Dessie Redmond, housing and economic development planner for the city, at dredmond@councilbluffs-ia.gov or 712-890-5352.

To learn more about the City of Council Bluffs Brownfields Program, go to councilbluffs-ia.gov/2459/Brownfields.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.