Council Bluffs trash collection halted Monday, will resume Tuesday with one-day delay for the week

Due to road conditions, trash and recycling collection has been halted Monday for Council Bluffs residents on city waste services.

Trash and recycling collection will resume Tuesday and be one day behind the remainder of the week with Friday's collection occurring on Saturday. Trash limits still apply.

Please clean a place free of snow and ice within five feet of the traveled roadway with a path wide enough to accommodate collection.

For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 712-890-5454