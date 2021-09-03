Council Bluffs Trees Forever awarded $25,000 grant from Google for tree sale

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We kind of look at what we’ve offered in past years,” Hunter said. “We always want to keep a good variety of tree species in the community.”

The tree sales have been offered for 15 or 16 years, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources organized it until the last couple years, Hunter said. Council Bluffs Trees Forever went from providing volunteer assistance to managing the sale.

“When the DNR lost their funding source for the program, we decided to pick it up, because it’s a very popular program,” she said.

“Google is proud to call Council Bluffs home and help beautify our community through more trees and greenspace,” said Dan Harbeke, head of external affairs for Google in Council Bluffs. “Not only will these trees help make Council Bluffs a more sustainable community, they will help make it an even better place to live and work.”

Greening up a community not only helps with beautification and property values, it also has health impacts that last for the entire lifespan of a tree by providing shade for reduction of energy needed to heat/cool interior space, provide spaces for people to enjoy being outside, etc., the press release stated.