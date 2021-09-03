Council Bluffs Trees Forever awarded $25,000 grant from Google for tree sale

Local residents can plant for the future by purchasing trees at a discount through the Council Bluffs Trees Forever Residential Tree Distribution Program.
Shoppers can buy up to four trees in selected varieties for $30 each -- far less than the usual retail price of $65 or more.
The sale was made possible by a $25,000 grant from Google, according to a joint press release from Google and Council Bluffs Trees Forever. Tree orders will be accepted through Friday.
For some, it is an opportunity to replace trees taken out by storms, disease or age. For others, it may be a way to enhance their property or conserve energy by expanding shade or a wind block.
“The 2020 derecho and other recent storm events that impacted our area intensified the need to replace trees that were lost, and this grant will make a big impact in our community,” said Elizabeth Hunter, treasurer of the Council Bluffs Trees Forever Board of Directors.
The organization plans to sell 500 trees, which roughly equates to more than 4.1 million pounds of avoided carbon dioxide, 684,400 pounds of sequestered carbon dioxide and 448,000 kilowatt hours or $62,803 of electricity saved over the lifespan of the trees, the press release stated.
Varieties available this year include Norway Spruce, Meyer Spruce, Black Hills Spruce, Prairie Fire Crabapple, Red Oak, Cortland Apple and Heritage Birch. Fall Fiesta Maples are sold out.
“We kind of look at what we’ve offered in past years,” Hunter said. “We always want to keep a good variety of tree species in the community.”
The tree sales have been offered for 15 or 16 years, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources organized it until the last couple years, Hunter said. Council Bluffs Trees Forever went from providing volunteer assistance to managing the sale.
“When the DNR lost their funding source for the program, we decided to pick it up, because it’s a very popular program,” she said.
“Google is proud to call Council Bluffs home and help beautify our community through more trees and greenspace,” said Dan Harbeke, head of external affairs for Google in Council Bluffs. “Not only will these trees help make Council Bluffs a more sustainable community, they will help make it an even better place to live and work.”
Greening up a community not only helps with beautification and property values, it also has health impacts that last for the entire lifespan of a tree by providing shade for reduction of energy needed to heat/cool interior space, provide spaces for people to enjoy being outside, etc., the press release stated.
For more information and order forms that can be printed out, visit cbtreesforever.org. Trees must be picked up from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 in the north parking lot at Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel, 1 Harrah’s Blvd.
Google said it has invested more than $2.5 billion in its Council Bluffs data center and employs more than 400 people locally, establishing a long-term commitment to the region and state. Since 2009, Google has awarded more than $2 million to local schools and nonprofits. In its 2020 Economic Impact Report, Google announced that 11,000 businesses in Iowa generated $1.5 billion in economic activity by using Google tools.
Council Bluffs Trees Forever’s mission -- “to plant and care for trees and the environment by empowering people, building community and promoting stewardship” -- is fulfilled through cutting-edge programs and innovative practices, the press release stated. “Through these, our trained and experienced staff has assisted community leaders and landowners across Iowa and Illinois with thousands of planting projects. Each year, on average, we work with and engage more than 7,000 volunteers who give generously of their time and talents. To date, they have helped us plant more than 3 million trees and shrubs throughout Iowa and Illinois.”