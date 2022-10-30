 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade coming sooner than actual holiday

  • 0
103022-cbn-news-vets-reminder2

Vietnam Veterans Chapter 798's Al Zuehlke, center, marches along Pearl Street during the annual Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. This year's parade will be on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Time is marching steadily toward the Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade.

The annual event will step off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at South Main Street and Ninth Avenue.

Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Brad Powell will be honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade.

Schaner, 85, joined the U.S. Army on Sept. 13, 1955, at the age of 18 and served for more than 20 years, including two tours of duty in Vietnam.

Along the way, Schaner was assigned to Fort Benning, Georgia; Heidelberg, Germany; Fort Lewis, Washington; Fort Mead, Maryland; Fort Riley, Kansas; and Fort Carson, Colorado. He was discharged on May 1, 1976, at the rank of sergeant.

Despite a long career in trucking, he has been involved in multiple activities of American Legion Post No. 2 in Council Bluffs.

People are also reading…

Powell, 71, joined the U.S. Navy after earning an associate degree in computer programming at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.

After basic training, Powell was assigned to a naval base in Tennessee now known as Naval Support Activity Mid-South. The base was a regional center for training for personnel from the Army and Navy. Powell was involved in scheduling training sessions and keeping records of the students who trained there. He served for four years and was discharged on Jan. 18, 1975.

He and his family moved to Omaha, where he worked for First Data Resources for 31 years. After their four sons graduated from high school, he and his wife, Susan, moved to Council Bluffs. He has been active in many veterans organizations on the state, district and local levels and has served as an officer in most of them, as well as webmaster for several.

The parade will follow its usual route, proceeding north on South Main Street and Pearl Street to West Broadway, jogging east to Main Street and returning south on Main as far as Story Street, where participants will fall out.

A free lunch will be served after the parade at American Legion Post No. 2, 716 S. Fourth St. The event will include raffles, auctions and prizes.

Parade information, including online and mail-in entry forms, the parade route and rules, can be found at councilbluffsveteransdayparade.org.

For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade Committee at CBVeteransdayparade@gmail.com or call 402-319-3999 or 402-490-3070.

103022-cbn-news-vets-reminder1

Members of AFJROTC Unit IA-951 march along Pearl Street as they lead the annual Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The warm, sunny weather was a welcome addition to the event, and many people made it out to celebrate the veterans and service members of southwest Iowa.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June when several semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef were stolen near the Nebraska cities of Lincoln and Grand Island. An investigation determined that beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin were being targeted. On Oct. 20, investigators arrested three Miami men on suspicion of transporting stolen goods and money laundering.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

10 years after Sandy, NYC preps for future storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert