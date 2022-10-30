Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade coming sooner than actual holiday

Time is marching steadily toward the Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade.

The annual event will step off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at South Main Street and Ninth Avenue.

Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and Brad Powell will be honored as grand marshals for this year’s parade.

Schaner, 85, joined the U.S. Army on Sept. 13, 1955, at the age of 18 and served for more than 20 years, including two tours of duty in Vietnam.

Along the way, Schaner was assigned to Fort Benning, Georgia; Heidelberg, Germany; Fort Lewis, Washington; Fort Mead, Maryland; Fort Riley, Kansas; and Fort Carson, Colorado. He was discharged on May 1, 1976, at the rank of sergeant.

Despite a long career in trucking, he has been involved in multiple activities of American Legion Post No. 2 in Council Bluffs.

Powell, 71, joined the U.S. Navy after earning an associate degree in computer programming at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.

After basic training, Powell was assigned to a naval base in Tennessee now known as Naval Support Activity Mid-South. The base was a regional center for training for personnel from the Army and Navy. Powell was involved in scheduling training sessions and keeping records of the students who trained there. He served for four years and was discharged on Jan. 18, 1975.

He and his family moved to Omaha, where he worked for First Data Resources for 31 years. After their four sons graduated from high school, he and his wife, Susan, moved to Council Bluffs. He has been active in many veterans organizations on the state, district and local levels and has served as an officer in most of them, as well as webmaster for several.

The parade will follow its usual route, proceeding north on South Main Street and Pearl Street to West Broadway, jogging east to Main Street and returning south on Main as far as Story Street, where participants will fall out.

A free lunch will be served after the parade at American Legion Post No. 2, 716 S. Fourth St. The event will include raffles, auctions and prizes.

Parade information, including online and mail-in entry forms, the parade route and rules, can be found at councilbluffsveteransdayparade.org.

For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade Committee at CBVeteransdayparade@gmail.com or call 402-319-3999 or 402-490-3070.