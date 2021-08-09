Council Bluffs waste collection times moved up

City of Council Bluffs
In order to improve collection time, trash, yard waste, and recycling collection will begin one hour early for Council Bluffs residents on city waste services.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Until further notice, collection routes will begin at 6 a.m. Please set out your trash, yard waste, and recycling by 6 a.m. to ensure collection. Thank you for your continued patience as Waste Connections works through weather, equipment and staffing issues.
For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 712-890-5454.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.