Council Bluffs waste collection times moved up
Council Bluffs waste collection times moved up

20200825_new_trash.jpg

Waste Connections is altering its collection schedule.

 Courtesy City of Council Bluffs

In order to improve collection time, trash, yard waste, and recycling collection will begin one hour early for Council Bluffs residents on city waste services.

Until further notice, collection routes will begin at 6 a.m. Please set out your trash, yard waste, and recycling by 6 a.m. to ensure collection. Thank you for your continued patience as Waste Connections works through weather, equipment and staffing issues.

For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 712-890-5454.

