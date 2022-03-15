Council Bluffs waste, recycling collection to change

Council Bluffs officials discussed a shift in the way garbage and recycling is collected during a public meeting on Tuesday.

The city will shift from collecting trash and yard waste separately, while also shifting recycling collection to a single stream system. Currently the city collects paper and glass recycling one week and plastic the next.

Under the new system, all recycling will be combined, with glass removed from the equation for curbside service. Glass can still be dropped off at containers at local grocery stores and at the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 4441 Gifford Road. Crews will collect curbside cycling every other week.

Garbage and yard waste will be combined and collected weekly.

Residents will issued two 96-gallon receptacles, one for trash and yard waste and the other for recyclables.

The receptacles are designed to be picked up by the garbage trucks, creating an automated or semiautomated system. Mike Miller with SCS Engineers, which is consulting on the transition, noted that on some streets waste workers would have to get out the truck to move bins.

The city’s contract with Waste Solutions ends in June of 2023. Council Bluffs Recycling Center Solid Waste Superintendent Tony Fiala said the city will bid out services in May or June of this year. The new system will start on July 1, 2023.

“The biggest thing is, the industry is moving in this direction,” Council Bluffs Public Works Director Matt Cox said at the meeting, held at the River’s Edge Pavilion, “just because of how dangerous the job is.”

Officials at the meeting noted that the people who work on the garbage trucks do a job that is among the most dangerous in the country. Miller said the industry is moving toward the automated system in large part to increase safety. That includes eliminating the need for workers to sort collections at the curb.

Other benefits, officials said, included a projected reduction in emissions and wear and tear on city streets. At present, trucks make 12 passes per house per month in collections. Four times each for trash, yard waste and recycling. With the new system, trucks will make six passes per month, four for trash and two for recycling.

Additionally, the 96-gallon recycling bins will hold roughly more than five current recycling bins.

Fiala said the city’s landfill contractor is also installing a system whereby the methane gas created by the garbage and yard waste will be recovered, injected into a local pipeline and used as natural gas.

Yard waste drop off at the Recycling Center will remain available to citizens, for a fee.

Fiala said the system of comingling of trash and yard waste will save the city roughly $1 million annually in contract costs. That equates to about $4.25 per house per month in savings, he said. But Fiala said it’s unclear if current waste collection prices for residents, currently at $20 per month, would change under the new system.

“Until the bids actually go out, we’re not sure,” he said.

Also changing: curbside pickup of motor oil and Christmas trees. But the Recycling Center will still be an option for those items.

Resident Jerry Hochstetler expressed concern about the combination of yard waste and trash.

“That’s not a whole lot of room, depending on the season,” he said. “I’m a little disappointed, but change is bound to happen.”

The city will offer tags for purchase to set out bags or other receptacles of yard waste for an as-yet undetermined fee. Cox said the fee stems from the dip in efficiency — workers will have to get out of the truck.

