Council Bluffs Water Works 2021 report now available
Council Bluffs Water Works 2021 report now available

20200405_new_waterworks_1 (copy)

The Council Bluffs Water Works offices on North 25th Street.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

The 2021 Water Quality Report is posted on the Council Bluffs Water Works website. The report may be viewed at bit.ly/35xDqXQ.

If you do not have access to the internet, please stop by the Water Works Office, reference desk of the Council Bluffs Public Library, Pottawattamie County Public Health or the Visiting Nurses Association to receive a copy of the report.

Download PDF 2021 Water Quality Report.pdf
