Council Bluffs Water Works 2021 report now available

The 2021 Water Quality Report is posted on the Council Bluffs Water Works website. The report may be viewed at bit.ly/35xDqXQ.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
If you do not have access to the internet, please stop by the Water Works Office, reference desk of the Council Bluffs Public Library, Pottawattamie County Public Health or the Visiting Nurses Association to receive a copy of the report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.