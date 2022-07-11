 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs woman suffers smoke inhalation in Saturday house fire

A Council Bluffs resident suffered smoke inhalation during a fire reported at 11:31 p.m. Saturday that damaged a house at 3515 Seventh Ave.

The woman was sleeping in the basement of the single-family dwelling when she smelled smoke. She checked on the main level and found the fire, but the smoke was too thick for her to get to the doors, according to Council Bluffs Fire Marshall Alex Ford.

She retreated to the basement, open a window and yelled for help, he said. A neighbor man responded and called 911 to report the fire. He also grabbed a garden hose and sprayed water on the fire while waiting for Council Bluffs firefighters to arrive.

“Our crews were able to get the fire out pretty fast,” Ford said.

He said the woman did seek medical attention on her own because of the smoke inhalation.

The house remained uninhabitable on Monday.

“There is fire as well as extensive smoke damage throughout,” Ford said.

A damage estimate was not yet available.

The cause of the fire was still being determined, but Ford said investigators did not consider the fire to be suspicious.

