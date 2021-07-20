 Skip to main content
Council, mayoral candidate filing window in August
The filing date for the Council Bluffs City Council and mayoral election nears.

Candidates can begin filing at 8 a.m. on Aug. 9 and have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 to file, according to City Clerk Jodi Quakenbush.

Quakenbush said her office has election packets for candidates, which include nomination petitions, candidacy affidavits, a candidate guide and other information on the process. Candidates must collect 97 signatures on their nomination petition to make the ballot.

Candidates must live in the Council Bluffs city limits.

The 2021 election will feature three open seats — mayor and two council seats. Mayor Matt Walsh has confirmed he plans to seek re-election.

