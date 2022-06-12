CountryHouse offers Alzheimer's awareness events

CountryHouse Residence invites the public to two upcoming events.

On Tuesday, June 21, CountryHouse will partner with 712 Nutrition to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Two speciality drinks will be available during the event, running from 2 to 4 p.m. at CountryHouse, 1831 E. Kanesville Blvd. Choose either the Alzheimer’s Awareness, a blend of grape and berry pom, or The Longest Day, a blend of grape and blue razz. RSVP your flavor choice to Libby at lhiers@countryhouse.net or 712-322-4100 by June 17.

During the event, cash or check freewill donations will also be accepted on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association.

On Tuesday, June 28, CountryHouse will host a Zoom session called “Creating Moments of Joy” from 6 to 7 p.m.

Jolene Brackey, author of “Creating Moments of Joy” will talk about simple ways to bring joy and hope into every day and will answer questions from event attendees. All who attend the live event will get a free copy of her book.

She has shared her message of joy and inspiration with families and caregivers across North America for more than 20 years. A sought-after voice in the health care community, she maintains an active speaking calendar. Her passion is to change the way people see those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

RSVP to Libby at lhiers@countryhouse.net or 712-322-4100 to get your event link.

CountryHouse exclusively provides memory care for those who live with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. It’s purposeful community design, customized care and commitment to wellness and life enrichment offerings are just a few things that make CountryHouse unique. CountryHouse is a part of the Agemark family of senior living communities, family-owned and operated for more than 35 years.

