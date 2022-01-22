 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CountryHouse Residence to sponsor online Alzheimer's disease program

CountryHouse Residence of Council Bluffs will sponsor an educational online program on Alzheimer’s disease from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.

During the program, Jessica Duncan from Angel Care Home Health will talk about the 10 signs of Alzheimer’s and how to support a loved one showing the signs.

Duncan is an account executive at Angel Care Home Health and is also a certified dementia practitioner with personal experience navigating dementia within her family, according to a flyer from CountryHouse. Since 2019, she has served as a helpful resource for patients and families considering home health services. Her past roles include working in senior living, memory care and a hospital.

She is a Council Bluffs native and graduate of Lewis Central High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in health care administration and policy with a minor in sociology from Creighton University.

Finding time for self-care is always challenging, but support and information are vital. CountryHouse wants to help by rewarding those who tune in for this online event with a gift card to one of the staff’s favorite restaurants.

To receive a link to this Zoom program, RSVP to councilbluffs@countryhouse.net or 712-322-4100.

