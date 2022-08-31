CountryHouse Residence will spice up Taco Tuesday to fight Alzheimer's

CountryHouse Residence will offer a Drive Thru Taco Tuesday on Sept. 13 to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
A lunch of tacos al pastor, black beans and fiesta rice homemade by Chef Tasos will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the senior living facility at 1831 E. Kanesville Blvd.
Free-will donations in cash or check will be accepted. Suggested donation is $10 per meal.
Please RSVP your number of meals to Libby Hiers, senior living consultant, by Sept. 8 by emailing lhiers@countryhouse.net or calling 712-322-4100.