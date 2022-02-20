CountryHouse to sponsor virtual program on dementia for caregivers

CountryHouse Residence will sponsor a virtual program on dementia for caregivers of people suffering from the disease.

The program, “Why Do They Do That?” will be webcast at 5 p.m. on March 1 via Zoom.

“This event will help care partners better understand why their loved ones say or do things that are unexpected and challenging,” a flyer on the program stated. “Learn more about the many changes that occur in the brain during the progression of the disease and how your reactions and responses affect your loved one.”

The featured speaker will be Teepa Snow, occupational therapist and founder of Positive Approach to Care, a company that provides dementia care training, services and products around the world.

“Snow’s Positive Approach to Care enhances life and relationships of those living with brain change by fostering an inclusive global community,” according to a brief biography.

To receive the event link, RSVP to Shelly at sotten@countryhouse.net or 712-322-4100 or Katie at ksullivan@agemark.com or 402-992-7655.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.