County board hears ARPA proposals from small town mayors

Over the next few weeks, the Pottawattamie County board of supervisors will welcome small town mayors from across the county to present infrastructure projects in their communities that could potentially be funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The board has set aside $1.5 million in ARPA funds to address residents’ needs countywide.

“We are looking at providing some economic development assistance to all the small towns,” board chair Tim Wichman said.

Three mayors attended the Sept. 13 board meeting to present their projects, with the rest of the county’s mayors scheduled to attend future meetings.

Crescent Mayor Chuck Hildreth asked for funds to improve the sidewalks that lead to the elementary school.

“The existing one is two feet wide and 70 years old,” Hildreth said.

Crescent could also use some additional electronic signs telling motorists to slow down as they enter the town, Hildreth said. Oftentimes, cars come are coming too quickly off the Old Mormon Bridge Road onto Old Lincoln Highway. The speed limit through town is 25 mph, but it’s 20 or 30 mph higher once you’re out of the city limits.

The mayor of Neola, Karla Pogge, asked for funds to remove the roof of the town’s indoor pool. More people would use it in the summer if it were made into an outdoor pool, she said. Right now it’s mainly used for children’s swimming lessons and water aerobics classes.

Walnut Mayor W. Brett Simpson described his town’s community center that they would like to turn into a business center that would also house town hall. To do so, the building needs to be ADA compliant, which would require a new elevator to be installed.

“It’s important for us to listen to the people of the county, and our small towns are gonna be our largest groups within the county, and they all have infrastructure needs that could help them to grow,” Supervisor Brian Shea said.

Wichman said he thinks the board will have heard all the project proposals within the next six weeks. The board will then decide what projects to fund by the end of the year, he said.

Each of the county’s small towns will receive funding for at least one of their projects, if not more.

“We want to be able to make sure we assist in some way all of the small towns in Pottawattamie County,” Wichman said.