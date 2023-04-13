The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors held a town hall meeting in Oakland Tuesday to hear from constituents as well as inform them of what their county government is doing.

More than 80 people, including some government officials, attended and most agreed that it was a great effort on the part of the board to meet residents where they are.

The agenda for the meeting stated “no deliberations” or “formal actions” would be made at this meeting and it seemed that it was a “show and tell.”

A representative of the county auditor asked people to please consider working on elections. The county is always looking for precinct workers and those are paid positions, she said.

A good share of the meeting dealt with secondary roads. John Rasmussen, the county engineer, informed residents of Oakland and the surrounding area about the state of the roads and their futures, as his office is able to afford to do the work in maintaining roads and bridges in the Oakland area.

“We’re doing with what we have at the moment,” Rasmussen said. “I’m chasing grants to fund these road projects and it’s hard to get funding. But we’re trying. We’ve got 24 projects planned for this year.”

Rasmussen said that the Jack Link’s Meat Snacks in Underwood is expanding it warehouse and that usage by the trucks will effect the road conditions.

Following Rasmussen, Pottawattamie County Planning Director Matt Wyant spoke on planning and zoning and on public health.

It was at this point things got a bit testy, as many landowners in the audience wanted to know about any proposed pipelines through the county. Several companies have begun talking to landowners about using their land to put a pipeline through, a carbon dioxide capture from ethanol plants and other such energy-intensive ag industries to move CO2 to underground storage facilities.

The big questions Tuesday night centered on eminent domain, or how could these large companies might usurp landowners’ rights to their own land.

Wyant said that wouldn’t happen without these questions going before the Iowa Utilities Board, which, he said, is there to protect the state’s residents.

“I believe it is important to remember that we have alternatives,” Wyant said. “We do have restrictions on encroachments on property, like wind turbine placement.”

Questions from audience members ranged from “What can one do with one’s property?” to “What are the companies doing with the worn out turbine blades?”

Since this was a town hall and not an action meeting for the board to deliberate, notes were made on citizens’ concerns. And while members of the board tried to answer, more information is needed from the Utilities Board.

Wyant moved the discussion to the county recycling center, which seems like something to brag about.

With one on the only privately-owned landfills in the state, he said it behooves the county to recycle as much waste as possible, as the rates continue to go up at the landfill.

“We are doing our best to become self-sufficient,” he said. “Our office has five trailers and the Conservation Board has four or five trailers around the parks.”

Wyant spoke highly of his staff and said they have made this go in the direction it is now: a growing operation.

As the director of the public health division, Wyant also commented on the need for an improvement in public health.

“Right now, Pottawattamie County is 95th out of 99 in the state in terms of public health,” he said. “I have handed out a folder detailing what needs to be done to help get our county back up in a higher percentile. The county has an obesity problem. It needs to be dealt with.”

But, Wyant wasn’t going to close on a negative. He nodded at the county for taking charge, and participating when the county gave vaccines at the Mid-America Center.

“Lunches were provided for the children and participants,” he said. “It was something the whole county could be proud of.”

County Board member Brian Shea took over from there, saying the Conservation Trail is getting finished. He also spoke about the Mt. Crescent Ski Area, how it is bringing revenue into the county and how the county is trying to make it into a year-round activity center.

“We sold out of skis last season,” he said. “We sold 17,000 lift tickets. It has proven to be a winner for the county.”

The meeting ended with many in the audience from the Oakland area praising the supervisors for coming out to talk to them and help answer questions.