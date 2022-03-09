 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County honors Marine with road dedication

PAPILLION, Neb. — The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners dedicated a street in honor of fallen Marine Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page, who spent time growing up in Red Oak.

With a unanimously approved resolution, the board approved a portion of Gertrude Street from 157th and Emiline Streets to South 162nd Avenue and Harrison Streets to carry a “Cpl. Daegan Page Street” honorary designation. It is the street on which Page’s mother and stepfather, Wendy and Craig Adelson, reside.

In addition to Page’s family ties in the area, he was laid to rest at the Omaha National Cemetery in Sarpy County in September.

Page, 23, was killed on Aug. 26, 2001 in Afghanistan during an evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan civilians from the Kabul airport.

Page grew up in Red Oak and Omaha and graduated from Millard South High school. He was an avid hockey player and was a member of the state championship Westside Warrior team. Page joined the Marines in 2017. During his service, he deployed to Japan, South Korea, Australia, Jordan and Afghanistan.

