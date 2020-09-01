County issues open burn ban beginning today

An open burn ban is being implemented at 5 p.m. today in Pottawattamie County, according to information provided by the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency.
The ban prohibits all open and controlled burning in the county, including all incorporated city limits within the county. The action, according to a news release, is happening due to the potential of rapid fire spread as a result of current drought conditions in combination with unharvested crops in the area.
“Controlled fires can quickly become uncontrollable,” the release says.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) program, Pottawattamie County is currently in the Severe Drought (D2) classification.
More information on current drought conditions can be found at https://www.drought.gov/drought/states/iowa.
"Pottawattamie County has seen the devastating effects of fire in extreme conditions and we want to do everything we can to help mitigate incidents like that from occurring" Emergency Management Director Doug Reed said in a provided statement.
During these dry conditions, emergency management representatives are reminding people to not throw out cigarettes from moving vehicles and to discontinue burning yard waste, piled tree debris, grass/agricultural ground and set-asides or other items during the ban.
Small recreational camp fires are permitted only if they are conducted in a fire place of brick, metal or heavy 1-inch wire mesh. Any camp fire not in an outdoor fire place is prohibited.
Violation of a burn ban can subject a person to citation or arrest for reckless use of fire or disobeying a burn ban. For updated information on burn bans and the law, those interested are encouraged to find further information on the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook and Twitter.
The ban is remaining in place until environmental conditions improve, emergency management officials said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.