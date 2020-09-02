County issues open fire ban amid drought conditions

An open burn ban was implemented at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Pottawattamie County, according to information provided by the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency.

The ban prohibits all open and controlled burning in the county, including all incorporated city limits within the county. The action, according to a news release, is happening due to the potential of rapid fire spread as a result of current drought conditions in combination with unharvested crops in the area.

“Controlled fires can quickly become uncontrollable,” the release says.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) program, Pottawattamie County is currently in the Severe Drought (D2) classification.

More information on current drought conditions can be found atdrought.gov/drought/states/iowa.

“Pottawattamie County has seen the devastating effects of fire in extreme conditions and we want to do everything we can to help mitigate incidents like that from occurring” Emergency Management Director Doug Reed said in a provided statement.