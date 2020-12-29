Cox donates $2k to MICAH House

Micah House has received a $2,000 donation from Cox Communications, the emergency family shelter has announced.

The gift, part of the Cox Pay it Forward Campaign, will benefit hundreds of homeless individuals, a press release from Micah House stated.

“Micah House is grateful for the support from Cox,” said Jaymes Sime, executive director of Micah House. “With so many children, families and women seeking safety and shelter, this donation will allow us to continue to provide vital services that will help them get back on their feet.”

“This has been (an) especially hard year for so many, including the families and women at Micah House,” said Daylee Olson, community relations and marketing coordinator at Micah House. “Micah House received additional calls for help throughout 2020. Many individuals lost their jobs and could no longer afford rent. Donations like this one help cover the costs associated with providing shelter and food to hundreds of individuals each year.”

In 2019, Micah House served 1,050 individuals, the press release stated. Of those clients served, 92% were women and children. Micah House also provided 34,018 nights of shelter and served 33,058 meals.