Cox donates $2k to MICAH House

Micah House has received a $2,000 donation from Cox Communications, the emergency family shelter has announced.
The gift, part of the Cox Pay it Forward Campaign, will benefit hundreds of homeless individuals, a press release from Micah House stated.
“Micah House is grateful for the support from Cox,” said Jaymes Sime, executive director of Micah House. “With so many children, families and women seeking safety and shelter, this donation will allow us to continue to provide vital services that will help them get back on their feet.”
“This has been (an) especially hard year for so many, including the families and women at Micah House,” said Daylee Olson, community relations and marketing coordinator at Micah House. “Micah House received additional calls for help throughout 2020. Many individuals lost their jobs and could no longer afford rent. Donations like this one help cover the costs associated with providing shelter and food to hundreds of individuals each year.”
In 2019, Micah House served 1,050 individuals, the press release stated. Of those clients served, 92% were women and children. Micah House also provided 34,018 nights of shelter and served 33,058 meals.
Micah House has a family shelter that can accommodate 70 to 90 guests and a women’s shelter with 26 beds, Sime said. However, this year, Micah House has set aside one apartment in the family shelter and four beds in the women’s shelter for guests who need to quarantine. At times, this has meant having more people on a waiting list.
“Micah House continually operates on a waitlist,” Olson said. “Right now, there are 12 families and 20 women who are waiting for shelter.”
“At Cox, we understand that this year has been challenging for so many in our community,” the release stated. “To show our appreciation for the partnership we have with our clients, we decided to ‘Pay it Forward’ by donating a charitable gift to a local nonprofit of their choosing. Through this campaign, Cox donated a total of $16,000 back to our local communities.”
Founded in 1986, Micah House is an emergency homeless shelter that serves single women and families in the Omaha metro area and southwest Iowa. Micah House provides safe shelter, nutritious meals, intensive case management services, health care access and adult budgeting classes.