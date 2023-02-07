The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Janet Lee North.

North was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the woods near Harrah’s Casino. She is a 55-year-old white woman who is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots and a brown coat.

North has health issues that require medical care. She is considered to be an endangered missing person at this time.

Contact 911 or the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712‐890‐5400 if you have information regarding her whereabouts.