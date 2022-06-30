Crash on I-80 leads to three-hour manhunt, suspects arrested

One person was taken to a hospital and another was arrested last night following a two vehicle crash involving a stolen car on eastbound I-80, according to Iowa State Police.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. near mile marker 9.

According to police, a stolen 2019 Dodge Durango that was traveling at excessive speed rear-ended a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette that was obeying the speed limit. The SUV came to rest in front of the Chevy.

When the driver of the Corvette, Stephen Hakes of Erie, Colo., got out of his vehicle to check on the driver and passenger in the Durango, they fled the scene.

After a three-hour manhunt, the driver, William Burch III, age 49, and passenger, Shyla Solar, age 45, both of Hernando, Fla., were apprehended.

Both Burch and Solar were taken to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Solar, who was not wearing a seatbelt, is still in the hospital, while Burch was transported to Pottawattamie County Jail.

Burch was charged with first degree theft, a felony, and leaving the scene of an accident, among other lesser offenses. He is being held on $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Hakes, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not seriously injured.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.