Creighton University accounting students staff tax assistance clinics

Creighton University accounting students are offering free tax assistance to qualifying taxpayers as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

The students will offer services from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Saturdays listed below at the Mike and Josie Harper Center on the Creighton campus in Omaha and virtually via Zoom:

Feb. 12 – Harper Center, Rooms 2075, 2077 and 2079

Feb. 19 – Harper Center Ballroom

Feb. 26 – Harper Center Ballroom

March 19 – Harper Center, Rooms 2075, 2077 and 2079

March 26 – Harper Center Ballroom

The 2021 tax year introduced new elements due to relief efforts added because of the pandemic, including economic impact payments, the child tax credit and student loan relief. The students are available to help taxpayers navigate these uncharted waters.

The clinics are available to individuals who have annual income less than $58,000 and need help preparing their federal and state tax returns. Students, as well as individuals with disabilities or who speak limited English are also welcome.

“The program is mutually beneficial, as it gives our accounting students the opportunity to apply lessons learned in the Principles of Taxation class on tax rules, applicable tax credits and deductions to make a difference in the lives of people in their community,” said Tom Purcell, Phd, CPA, accounting professor in the Creighton Department of Accounting and Business Intelligence and Analytics.

VITA clinics will not require an appointment. Participants can join the Zoom meeting at a time that is most convenient after having uploaded tax documentation through their personal Google drive folder. Information to access Google Drive can be found online at creighton.edu/sites/default/files/2022-01/Public-VITA-Flyer-2021-22.pdf.

Tax preparation services will be provided to virtual attendees in the order they are received. Tax documentation will need to be uploaded by participants prior to joining the Zoom meeting.

Instructions for securely uploading tax documentation to a person Google Drive folder and filing instructions are available online at creighton.edu/business/vita. Volunteers will be able to assist those who encounter difficulties with the Google approach or who may not have access to the internet.

People who would like to participate in the program but did not file their taxes through VITA last year should have their 2020 income tax return available.

