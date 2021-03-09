2 Council Bluffs residents arrested in drug-related case

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Two Council Bluffs residents were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of felony drug charges that began when officers responded to a shoplifting call at a local convenience store.

More than 14 grams of crystal meth, along with a gun and other items, were found when their vehicle was pulled over north of Plattsmouth shortly after they left the store early Saturday morning, according to the Cass County (Nebraska) Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Davis and Breanne Richards, both 24, of Council Bluffs, were booked into Cass County Jail following their arrest on U.S. Highway 75 and Bay Road.

Davis was arrested for being a fugitive from justice/bench warrant, suspicion of driving under suspension, and suspicion of possession with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $6,000.

Richards was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Both remained in the jail as of Monday.

A third individual, Mitchell Waller, 29, also from Iowa, exact hometown unavailable, was cited for theft and misdemeanor drug charges, and released.