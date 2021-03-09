2 Council Bluffs residents arrested in drug-related case

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Two Council Bluffs residents were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of felony drug charges that began when officers responded to a shoplifting call at a local convenience store.
More than 14 grams of crystal meth, along with a gun and other items, were found when their vehicle was pulled over north of Plattsmouth shortly after they left the store early Saturday morning, according to the Cass County (Nebraska) Sheriff’s Office.
Phillip Davis and Breanne Richards, both 24, of Council Bluffs, were booked into Cass County Jail following their arrest on U.S. Highway 75 and Bay Road.
Davis was arrested for being a fugitive from justice/bench warrant, suspicion of driving under suspension, and suspicion of possession with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $6,000.
Richards was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Both remained in the jail as of Monday.
A third individual, Mitchell Waller, 29, also from Iowa, exact hometown unavailable, was cited for theft and misdemeanor drug charges, and released.
According to the Plattsmouth Police Department, officers were called to the Casey’s Convenience Store on Highway 75 and Oak Hill Road shortly after midnight Saturday morning on a report of suspicious shoplifting by several people.
Upon arrival, officers learned that those people had just left in a blue Jeep Liberty heading north on that highway. Deputies were immediately notified and quickly pulled them over at Bay Road. Deputies learned that there were fictitious plates on the vehicle and that the driver, Davis, was allegedly suspended from driving, as well as having an active warrant on him.
After the occupants got out of the vehicle, a search was made and the meth was found in several baggies, along with drug paraphernalia. The gun, exact type unavailable, was found in the back. Items taken from the store were also found. Waller admitted to those thefts, the department said.