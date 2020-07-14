2 southwest Iowa residents sentenced more than 15 years for meth distribution

Two southwest Iowa residents were sentenced to more than 15 years in prison on July 8 in connection with a federal meth distribution case.

Erik M. Barber of Council Bluffs and Lacey Jo Smalley of Clarinda were sentenced to 18 and 16 years, respectively, according to a release from according to a release from United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum of the Southern District of Iowa.

The two, with Jason Paul Rodriguez — the reported organizer of the trio who had been sentenced in March for his involvement — distributed more than 220 pounds of methamphetamine in Omaha and western Iowa, in addition to southwest Iowa. Barber, 43, and Smalley, 36, served as "major distributors" for Rodriguez, according to Krickbaum's office.

The sentencing was a result of "lengthy investigation" by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement originating in Page County, the release stated.

