Arrest made in 21-year-old murder case of Council Bluffs woman

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the morning of Jan. 12, 1999, Ratliff was discovered inside her white 1988 Plymouth Sundance, which had been abandoned in the 1400 block of West Broadway. After being missing for about three-and-a-half days, the 22-year-old’s body was found by a Peoples Natural Gas employee who was clearing snow from the sidewalk bordering the business’ Council Bluffs offices, according to World-Herald archives.

Ratliff’s body was found sprawled across the front seat, her throat slashed, according to archive reports.

She was last seen alive when she got off work from Airlite Plastics Co., an Omaha business, around 11:30 on a Friday evening. Her mother, Joyce Kennedy, and Matt Kennedy both worked for the company at the time as well.

Prior to her death, Ratliff lived with her mother and stepfather, Les Kennedy, near Third Street and 16th Avenue. Ratliff was a 1995 graduate of Lewis Central High School and took courses at the Nebraska College of Business to become a paralegal but dropped out after about a year, according to archive stories.

Jacque Ratliff, Kimberly Ratliff’s father, told the Nonpareil in 2016 he still struggles to sleep at night because memories of taking Kimberly to the park pop into his head. He said he remembers her as a happy person, who deserved an ending to her story.