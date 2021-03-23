 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bluffs business owner and wife arrested in connection with state investigation
0 comments
breaking top story

Bluffs business owner and wife arrested in connection with state investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hoovers

Frank Hoover, left, and Cindy Hoover, right.

 Courtesy Council Bluffs Police Department

The owner of two businesses in the Historic 100 Block and his wife were arrested today in connection with an investigation by the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division and Department of Revenue.

Council Bluffs Police said Frank and Cindy Hoover were arrested on suspicion of on-going criminal conduct, a Class B felony, and various tax evasion and reporting violations.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said local officers and investigators from the State of Iowa’s Department of Revenue and the State’s Alcoholic Beverage Division, served search warrants on two Council Bluffs bars: Bier Fest -- formerly known as Cube Ultra Lounge -- 162 W. Broadway, and Rodeo Saloon & BBQ, 164 W. Broadway.

Authorities suspect the owner of these businesses, Frank Hoover, of committing tax fraud. Cindy Hoover, Frank’s wife, is the owner of Broadway Properties LLC, which owns the buildings in which the two bars operate. Since 2017, the Iowa Department of Revenue has reportedly not received personal individual income tax filings for either Frank or Cindy Hoover, and no corporate filings for the Cube Ultra Lounge, Rodeo Saloon & BBQ, or Broadway Properties, police said Tuesday. The investigation has also determined that Frank Hoover has allegedly under-reported more than $1.4 million dollars in sales revenue, to the State of Iowa, for the two bars, since January 2018.

An additional search warrant was served this morning at the Hoover’s personal residence, in the 300 block Perrin Place, police said. After being questioned by investigators, both Frank and Cindy Hoover were arrested and booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and anyone having additional information or knowledge of the situation can call the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4728.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden urges stricter gun laws after Colo. shooting

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert