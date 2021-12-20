Bluffs business owner Ratliff sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking, drug charges

A Council Bluffs businessman found guilty of sex trafficking and drug charges has been sentenced in federal court.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa announced Hershal James Ratliff, 71, a longtime area businessman and owner of the now-closed Jimmy’s All American Malt Shop and Grill in Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 30 years in jail after being found guilty of six counts of human trafficking and one count of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.

The office said Ratliff groomed teenagers and after cultivating a trusting relationship with them, convinced them to engage in various sex acts with him and his friends for money, alcohol, or drugs. Ratliff also used his business, Jimmy’s All-American Diner and his rental properties to groom and recruit victims. This illegal activity spanned from 2012-2019.

An investigation by the Council Bluffs Police Department with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation started in August of 2019 after a mandatory reporter made a report to the Iowa Department of Human Services about information reported by a 14-year-old child that involved inappropriate sexual conversations and advances by Ratliff, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. As the investigation continued, numerous other young adults were identified as being victimized by Ratliff while they were in high school.

The prison term will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.