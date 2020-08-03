Bluffs man charged with attempted murder following Saturday incident

A man accused of firing a rifle at several bar patrons faces an attempted murder charge, according to a release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Benjamin Merksick, 25, of Council Bluffs was arrested at approximately 11:30 p.m. and charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent, according to the release.

At 11:23 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Sugars Lounge, 2725 E. Kanesville Blvd., in reference to a man shooting a gun in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers reportedly saw two patrons holding the alleged shooter on the ground.

An investigation determined that Merksick got into an argument inside the establishment, which resulted in him allegedly going outside to his vehicle and grabbing a loaded rifle.

After initially allegedly firing at the group, police said Merksick attempted to reload. As he tried, two patrons were able to restrain him.

There were no injuries reported at the time of the incident and Merksick was transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Crime Stoppers at 712-328-STOP. This incident is under investigation by the police department Criminal Investigation Division.

