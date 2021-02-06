Bluffs man sentenced on firearms charge

A Council Bluffs man convicted of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm was sentenced to prison this week, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Patrick Daniel Kampe, 56, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to five years imprisonment, followed by three years of post-release supervision, according to acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the offense on Sept. 21, 2020.

On May 12, 2020, a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Task Force Officer received a tip regarding a felon with warrants living in Council Bluffs who was in possession of a firearm, provided information shows.

Kampe was reportedly located at a targeted residence and arrested. Officers, the release said, located a loaded Glock 26 9mm pistol, small amounts of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home.

The investigation was conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the ATF. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

